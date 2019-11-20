Coca-Cola UNITED Supports Historic Inaugural Event

On Tuesday November,12, 2019, Steven L Reed was inaugurated as the first African American Mayor of Montgomery, Alabama, a city that once served as the capital of the Confederacy. Coca-Cola UNITED is a very proud supporter of the inaugural events, attended by close to 3,000 people, including our own Pam Cook, Director of Multicultural and Community Affairs.

This historic event is one that leaves a lasting impression of inspiration, joy, pride and the belief that anything is possible. For the young and old attending the ceremony it signaled that change has come to Montgomery, Alabama, especially since it was called home by some of the key leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, including Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

“Loyalty, faith and perseverance are the pillars that have built this community. Let us mark this day in remembrance of who we are and how far we’ve come. We have a duty to ourselves in this society. This is the meaning of living our creed,” Reed said in his inauguration speech.

Mayor Reed is a friend of Coca-Cola UNITED, and our Montgomery leadership, with Allen Smoot at the helm, did an excellent job of incorporating Coca-Cola UNITED in all the festivities, which included many notable attendees such as Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Councilman Richard Bollinger, Judge Gene Reese and at least 22 mayors from around the country, among others.

“It was one of the most inspirational events I have attended in a long time,” said Cook. “It’s moments like this that make me super proud to work alongside great folks at Coca-Cola. I’m grateful for our colleagues who show up and help represent UNITED in a mighty way.”

We wish Mayor Reed nothing but success for his new position as he takes his place in Montgomery history.