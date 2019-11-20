West Point Honors U.S. Veterans

U.S. Military Veteran employees were honored on Veteran’s Day this month at the Coca-Cola Sales Center in West Point, GA. This year, we recognize and celebrate approximately 700 veterans throughout our locations, who are part of our Coca-Cola UNITED family.

Almost every branch of U.S. Military Service was represented at a breakfast, served in their honor on November 12th. Each former military service man was also presented with a Coca-Cola Veteran Medallion in appreciation for their service to America. They, along with all other United States veterans, deserve our gratitude and honor every day, not only this Veterans Day for the tremendous sacrifices they made for our freedom.

West Point Sales Center employs 13 Veterans who served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force or Marines. Please express your appreciation to these amazing individuals for their service; ask them about their experience and let them share their story. We thank you for your service!