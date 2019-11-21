L22 Books For Africa – College Park Volunteer Event

Books For Africa. A simple name for an organization with a simple mission. Since 1988, Books For Africa has shipped nearly 40 million quality educational text and library books to children and adults in 52 African countries. After their shift on November 15th, L22 took the time to give back and volunteer with this wonderful organization by sorting and packing books.

From the onset, the team was amazed by the number of books that had been donated as well as the passion with which the organizers tirelessly worked to complete their mission.

The team left feeling a sense of accomplishment knowing that they had played a part in helping these kids gain access to the wonderful gift of literature.

When it was all said and done the team truly enjoyed their experience and looks forward to the next opportunity they have to give back.

GREAT JOB AGAIN, GUYS!