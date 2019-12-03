Making Memories Hunt

Old Brady Hunting Club puts on a two-day deer hunting event that takes place every year for special needs people. Each hunter has to fill out an application about their condition, and from there it is decided if they can attend by the Making Memories committee. This is the 7th year held right here in Baldwin County. We had over 400 people from the community come out and visit this year and 35 special need hunters attended, some as far off as Huntsville Alabama. Coke is one of the top sponsors along with 47 other local sponsors.

“We had the most hunters, took the most deer and had the most smiles we’ve ever had. It’s hard to explain how wonderful of an event this is until you experience it,” said a spokesman from Head Over Wheels Outdoors. “The event was a very emotional one this year, with many people getting up and talking about what the event means to them. Hunters, guides and board members spoke with great emotion of how touching and important this event is…It takes a lot of money to make this event happen each year and it would not be possible without our very generous sponsors.”

Ken Tolbert Area Sales Manager-Large Stores is the head of the event at our branch. We also had Andy Goins and Shane Stewart and their family come out and volunteered their time by either handing out drinks or taking pictures of the event.