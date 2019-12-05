Leroy Helping Hope Outdoors

Way back in 2005, a group of men from the Chatom, AL, area got together with a vision to begin an outdoor ministry that would combine their love for people, their passion for hunting, and their heart for ministry. They are determined to offer a sense of hope in children and adults who are living with special needs.

Hope Outdoors ministers to individuals with special needs through outdoor experiences such as hunting and fishing at no cost to the participant or their family. Since 2005, Hope Outdoors has grown from one chapter in Chatom, AL to 12 chapters in 6 different states. Volunteers take participants to the lake, on game trails, in boats, and in deer stands that they have previously been told they can’t reach.

Hope Outdoors is an organization that uses hunting and fishing trips to restore hope to the disabled and terminally ill. Recently, they hosted the 1st Annual Hyzers for Hope Disc Golf Tournament.

The Leroy Sales Center was a proud partner in providing Powerade for the participants. This event was able to raise over $2,000 to contribute to future hunting and fishing trips.