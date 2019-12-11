Proudly Supporting Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED in Mobile, Alabama was proud to be a part of this year’s “Trees for Hope” event. A Coca-Cola themed wreath was made and donated on behalf of Coca-Cola Mobile for the silent auction.

This event was created by Eric Ludgate of EnSec Pest and Lawn, Jimmy Dietz of Air of Excellence and Dr. Christopher Mullenix of Mobile Oral Surgery, to help raise funds to support the children and families in the care of the Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries. This year was the 3rd Annual event.

Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries has been helping children and their families for over 128 years through Foster Care, Homes for Children, Family Care, College Care, and counseling services provided by its sister ministry, Pathways Professional Counseling.

In addition to the Trees for Hope silent auction, attendees are invited to take part in a live auction too, where they can bid on donated items like weekend getaways, golf outings, unique dining and culinary experiences, fun activities for the whole family and valuable household services.

For more information on Trees for Hope, please click here. For more information on Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries, please click here. Coca-Cola UNITED is always happy to be part of such amazing community events and to have awesome people like Apryl and her mother who donate their time to such a worthy cause.