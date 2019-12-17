College Park’s December Employee of the Month: Eugene Bhony

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Eugene Bhony, Operator – Machine 2, has achieved Employee of the Month for December.

Eugene’s nomination letter reads, “Eugene has integrity and character like no other. He is beyond respectful and is involved with every person he works with. Despite being a veteran in the facility, his work ethic is like it’s his first day on the job. He is the hardest worker on his line, and he is a true ambassador. You can’t have a successful business or life without having people like Eugene in your circle. For that reason, he deserves to win employee of the month.”

Eugene has worked with the Depalletizer and Kister machines on Line 3 for the past five years and has had perfect attendance two times consecutively in his career. Eugene helped his teammates win the monthly meals incentive, a reward achieved by exceeding company standards, multiple times while working on different lines throughout his time at College Park. When interviewed, he said he enjoys the collaborative nature of his line along with the flexibility of being able to work on other lines when they need help. He also likes that College Park encourages employees to volunteer as a team. A few years ago, Eugene and his fellow employees volunteered with the Special Olympics. He said he enjoyed helping the community and had an excellent time at the event.

Please join us in congratulating Eugene Bhony on achieving Employee of the Month!