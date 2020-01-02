Coca-Cola UNITED

Happy Birthday Alabama!

Happy Birthday Alabama – Saturday Dec. 14 2019, Alabama celebrted its 200th birthday with a huge party at the state capitol, with living history and great Alabama music – Photography by Keith Necaise

The 3-year celebration of the State of Alabama Bicentennial culminated with a daylong celebration on Saturday, December 14th in Montgomery including a parade of Alabama people, places and history, exhibits, concerts and a laser light show.  Governor Kay Ivey led a mid-day ceremony including the official dedication of Alabama Bicentennial Park, which is located at the foot of the Alabama State Capitol on Dexter Avenue and will tell the story of Alabama in 16 bronze plaques mounted on Alabama granite bases.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company, UNITED was one of many proud sponsors of the statewide event including the production of an “Alabama 200” commemorative, 8-ounce glass bottle.

Montgomery Coca-Cola UNITED associates, Mike Baker, Jessi Palmer, Jazmina Tyus and Ron Bush

Associates from the CCBCU Montgomery facility volunteered to represent our company by providing product samples and coordinating the visit of the Coca-Cola polar bear on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Building.

Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Coca-Cola polar bear

Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration began in 2017 with a theme of Discovering Our Places. In 2018, the theme was Honoring Our People. And in 2019, it was Sharing Our Stories and preparing to write new ones in Alabama’s Third Century.

Happy Birthday, Alabama!  Coca-Cola UNITED is looking forward to another 200 years!

Governor Kay Ivey participated in the Alabama 200th Year Celebration Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)
Happy Birthday ALabama – Saturday Dec. 14 2019, Alabama celebrted its 200th birthday with a huge party at the state capitol, with living history and great Alabama music – Photography by Keith Necaise
Alabama history re-enactors from World War 1 along with the Coca-Cola polar bear
Retired Director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History, Dr. Ed Bridges and the Coca-Cola polar bear
Condoleeza Rice

