Happy Birthday Alabama!

The 3-year celebration of the State of Alabama Bicentennial culminated with a daylong celebration on Saturday, December 14th in Montgomery including a parade of Alabama people, places and history, exhibits, concerts and a laser light show. Governor Kay Ivey led a mid-day ceremony including the official dedication of Alabama Bicentennial Park, which is located at the foot of the Alabama State Capitol on Dexter Avenue and will tell the story of Alabama in 16 bronze plaques mounted on Alabama granite bases.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company, UNITED was one of many proud sponsors of the statewide event including the production of an “Alabama 200” commemorative, 8-ounce glass bottle.

Associates from the CCBCU Montgomery facility volunteered to represent our company by providing product samples and coordinating the visit of the Coca-Cola polar bear on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Building.

Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration began in 2017 with a theme of Discovering Our Places. In 2018, the theme was Honoring Our People. And in 2019, it was Sharing Our Stories and preparing to write new ones in Alabama’s Third Century.

Happy Birthday, Alabama! Coca-Cola UNITED is looking forward to another 200 years!