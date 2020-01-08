Coca-Cola UNITED

Making Spirits Bright!

4 people with donated bikes and toys
From left: Apryl Sessions – Office Manager CCBCU Mobile, Melanie Murphy – Sales Center Administrator CCBCU Mobile, Sabrina – J&S, George Johnson – Sales Operations Manager CCBCU Mobile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United teamed with First Baptist Tillman’s Corner and their Community Outreach program this holiday season.  In an effort to bring a brighter holiday, we adopted two families in the community; one family with two children and an adult couple.

group photo of 9 people
Shown here: Apryl Sessions – Office Manager CCBCU Mobile, Cory VanAsten – QA Manager CCBCU Mobile, Michael Mecom – Bulk Presales Merchandiser CCBCU Mobile, Kimberly Coleman, Traci Blackmon (First Baptist Church Tillman’s Corner), Sabrina Johnson, Mr. & Mrs. Dozier (family), Nicole Dorris – Administrative Assistant CCBCU Mobile

Through the giving hearts of the Mobile facility, over $1,700.00 was collected in gift cards, bicycles, toys, clothing, food donations and so much more to meet the needs and requests of these two families.

4 people with donated bikes and toys
From left: Celyn Pendleton – First Bapt Church Tillman’s Corner, Melanie Murphy – CCBCU, Sabrina Johnson – J&S, Apryl Sessions – CCBCU

This Christmas store provides assistance to families in the local community during the Christmas season, but the donations that are made throughout the local community aren’t where it ends.  Volunteers and individuals of First Baptist Church Tillman’s Corner not only gather the gifts but set up the store to get ready for families, wrap gifts and help with getting gifts to cars.  The greatest gift of all is getting to witness to the parents and the children.

Mobile Coca-Cola is so happy to be able to take part in this wonderful experience!

Mobile, AL
