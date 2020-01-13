Coca-Cola UNITED

Pensacola Coca-Cola’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive a Great Success!

Some of our volunteer champions for children: Dan Gilliland, James Honstetter, Michelle Gibson, James Carter, Jeff Johns, Robert Servies, John Carothers, Mike Sewell, Brian Howard, Nancy Reedy, Cameron Craver, Roderick McIntyre, John Johnson, Corey Moyer, Chris Long, Antwon Hubbard, John Hitterman, Walmart Hwy 29, CHS and UWF Kappa Delta.

Coca-Cola UNITED  Pensacola partnered with Walmart Hwy 29 to host a Children’s Toy Drive, and continue to be champions for children. This ultimately goes to support a local charity during the holidays. Children’s Home Society (CHS) has been the recipient of all items collected for the past 7 years and we look forward to continuing in the years to come.

Every person who donated received a free two-liter. Kenny James and Michelle Gibson accepting donations

This year’s toy drive surpassed all expectations with $936.00 raised and over 250 toys donated! Thanks to our generous donations from the community and business partners, CHS was able to distribute toys to many children from our area that were in need.

Corey Moser, John Johnson, Antwon Hubbard, Roderick McIntyre, Brian Howard, and Cameron Craver passed out free drinks and collected donations.

The Children’s Home Society of Florida is a non-profit organization that offers social services to protect children at risk of abuse and abandonment. It also provides child-focused & family-centered care services, various adoption-family intervention resource specialists, foster care initiatives, healthy families/support coordination programs including family visitation and counseling centers.

There were several appearances by the Coca Cola Polar Bear

Employee volunteers help set up, collect, load, organize and ensure a great community outreach experience; This would not be possible without them. Thank you to our great community and everyone involved for such a successful event!

Chris Long, his wife and new twins stop to take a picture with the Polar Bear
A big shout out to the community for all of your support!

Pensacola, FL
