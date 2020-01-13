Pensacola Coca-Cola’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive a Great Success!

Coca-Cola UNITED Pensacola partnered with Walmart Hwy 29 to host a Children’s Toy Drive, and continue to be champions for children. This ultimately goes to support a local charity during the holidays. Children’s Home Society (CHS) has been the recipient of all items collected for the past 7 years and we look forward to continuing in the years to come.

This year’s toy drive surpassed all expectations with $936.00 raised and over 250 toys donated! Thanks to our generous donations from the community and business partners, CHS was able to distribute toys to many children from our area that were in need.

The Children’s Home Society of Florida is a non-profit organization that offers social services to protect children at risk of abuse and abandonment. It also provides child-focused & family-centered care services, various adoption-family intervention resource specialists, foster care initiatives, healthy families/support coordination programs including family visitation and counseling centers.

Employee volunteers help set up, collect, load, organize and ensure a great community outreach experience; This would not be possible without them. Thank you to our great community and everyone involved for such a successful event!