College Park’s January Employee of the Month: Gary Swint

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Gary Swint, Supervisor- Production, has achieved Employee of the Month for January.

Gary’s nomination letter reads, “Gary is the greatest person you would ever want to work with. When it comes to being a team player, there is no other person like him. As a leader, he is gracious and encouraging, while also being a good listener. Gary has developed many employees into hard-working individuals, and it shows. He knows every inch of his line, even by the sounds. He is a respected leader and is well deserving of being employee of the month.”

Gary is an extremely dependable supervisor who genuinely cares about his team and his fellow employees. He always makes himself available to talk or help out, even when he is on vacation. When interviewed, Gary said he knows that he’s not just here to run production, but he has a responsibility to his team and co-workers to make sure that everyone is working safely. He also said he loves what he does, but his biggest love is for the people that he works with.

Please join us in congratulating Gary Swint on achieving Employee of the Month!