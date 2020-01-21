Mardi Gras Night 2020 with the Pensacola Ice Flyers!

With the kick-off of Mardi Gras, Pensacola Coca-Cola UNITED joined the festivities at the Ice Flyers game on Saturday, January 11. The Mardi Gras Night – Parades on Ice event at the Pensacola Bay Center is highly popular and much anticipated.

Ten different vehicles with various krewes/businesses were part of a slow procession around the rink on the ice during both intermissions with passengers tossing the beads, candy, and trinkets into the stands. It was believed to be the Ice Flyers’ largest Mardi Gras parade to date. Following the game, the Ice Flyers’ players returned to the ice to toss even more beads in the crowd full of fans!

The Pensacola Ice Flyers are a professional ice hockey team of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team played their first season in 2009–10. The “Ice Flyers” name has a double meaning – it is both a tribute to Pensacola’s heritage in naval aviation (Naval Air Station Pensacola is home to the legendary Blue Angels and the National Museum of Naval Aviation) and an homage to original owner Tim Kerr, who previously played eleven seasons with the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers. On April 14, 2013, the Ice Flyers beat the Huntsville Havoc 2–0 in Game 3 of the President’s Cup Finals to win the franchise’s first-ever President’s Cup. The win also solidified the City of Pensacola’s first ever professional sports championship.

