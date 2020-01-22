Innovation Partnerships

CONA Services partners with Consolidated and United to become finalist for Data Science

Recently, CONA services, in partnership with Coca-Cola Bottling Consolidated and Coca-Cola UNITED, earned a spot as finalists for the Technology Association of Georgia’s 2019 Data Science and Innovation Awards. Each year, the Technology Association of Georgia receives over a dozen submissions from companies with data science projects that positively impact businesses. Other companies competing as finalist for the prestigious award were Intercontinental Hotels Group, Georgia Power, ThyssenKrupp and SunTrust. This is the second time in three years a partner project between CONA Services, LLC and Coca-Cola bottlers has become a finalist.

The technology submitted, OrderSmart, is a predictive ordering solution that helps sales teams save time while servicing Coca-Cola’s convenience retail customers. Coca-Cola Consolidated has been engaged with the technology since August 2018. Coca-Cola United recently deployed in its Hattiesburg sales office with positive results as to the usefulness and accuracy of the solution.

“We have a great partnership with Coca-Cola UNITED. They have always been a front runner for trying new innovation and technologies.” – Saurabh Parikh, VP of Innovation for CONA Services, LLC

Kudos to Beeland Nielsen for heading up this project! We hope to see all our sales centers using this technology soon.