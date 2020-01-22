POWERADE’s Expanding Lineup for 2020

For the first time in over a decade, POWERADE is offering consumers something new, with two new zero-sugar innovations that offer practical hydration solutions – plus a new packaging design – to meet the evolving needs of sports drink consumers.

The new sporty packaging is inspired by its proprietary POWERADE ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System, followed by the rollout of POWERADE ULTRA, a breakthrough innovation for the sports drink category that includes creatine, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), vitamins B3, B6 and B12 and +50% more ION4 electrolytes compared to original POWERADE. In mid-February, POWERADE POWER WATER will bring an electrolyte-enhanced sports water to the market.

POWERADE’s ION4 system replacing the four primary electrolytes lost in sweat – sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium – is the anchor for both new lines.

“We’re responding to the shifting demands of the sports drink category with innovations that deliver on POWERADE fans’ demands for no sugar and a range of hydration solutions for all sweat occasions,” said Shane Grant, president, Coca-Cola North America Stills Business Unit. “The definition of sports and athletes are constantly evolving. Hydration is no longer limited to sports – it’s a necessity for anyone living an active lifestyle.”

The first POWERADE expansions since POWERADE ZERO (2007) were developed to meet the changing– and varied – hydration needs of all athletes. They support the brand’s mission to “champion the power of sport for all” and further its legacy of both innovation and inclusion.

POWERADE ULTRA, which is now available in Mixed Berry, White Cherry and Citrus Blast, is the first ready-to-drink sports beverage to include shelf-stabilized creatine, a compound produced in the human body from specific amino acids and stored in the muscle. Coca-Cola North America R&D developed a breakthrough process to stabilize creatine, bringing the product from concept to final formulation in six months. The POWERADE ULTRA formula uses the same micro-dosing technology found in Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain units.

“POWERADE ULTRA is not just innovative because of the breakthrough creatine stabilization,” said John Pinto, VP, active hydration. “It makes premium ingredients like BCAAs and creatine accessible in the form of a sports drink.”

POWERADE POWER WATER features ION4 electrolytes and vitamins B3, B6 and B12. It will be offered in three flavors – Berry Cherry, Tropical Mango and Cucumber Lime – in multi-packs of 16.9-oz. bottles and single 20-oz. bottles.

POWERADE is partnering with two of the country’s biggest sports assets– NCAA March Madness and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team and will launch full marketing campaigns for both.