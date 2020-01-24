Enjoy the ‘Taste of Victory’ with LSU Commemorative Cans

Coca-Cola Invites LSU® Fans to enjoy the taste of victory with commemorative college football playoff NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CANS

Coca-Cola® is raising a toast to Louisiana State University (LSU®) as fans celebrate the Tiger’s 4th College Football Playoff National Championship win.

Like the Tigers’ historic legacy of championships, Coca-Cola has a history of commemorating these achievements. In honor of LSU’s 2019 National Championship win and the dedicated Tiger fans who cheered on their team to victory, Coca-Cola is unveiling a commemorative 12-ounce can to mark this milestone. The limited-edition Coca-Cola can – available in six packs – features the custom logo commemorating LSU’s impressive 4th football national championship title.

“Coca-Cola congratulates the LSU Tigers on their College Football Playoff National Championship win and encourages fans to celebrate this significant occasion with us,” said Susanne Hall, Vice President, Coca-Cola UNITED’s West Region. “Tiger fans once again can toast to their team’s impressive college football national championship win by relishing the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola in a commemorative can.”

Beginning the week of January 20, fans can visit participating local retailers throughout the state of Louisiana and south Mississippi to purchase their own six-pack of the limited-edition collectible cans, while supplies last. Commemorative glass bottles will be available this fall to kick off the 2020 season.

As a longstanding supporter of the university and athletic department, Coca-Cola offers a variety of programs designed to engage and celebrate LSU students and fans. These include VIP fan experiences and product sampling events. Coca-Cola is also proud to support LSU students through Coca-Cola scholarships including a lead supporter of the LSU President’s Millennial Scholars Program.