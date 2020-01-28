Tifton: Breaking Ground for Progress

Coca-Cola UNITED and Tifton community leaders came together on Friday, January 24, 2020 to break ground at the site on Lamb Loop Road and US Highway 41, of the new 300,000 square foot warehouse and sales center to be built. The $60 million dollar state of the art facility is expected to bring 200 new jobs to the city, with construction starting in a few weeks. This new facility is expected to distribute roughly 4.5 million cases of non-alcoholic beverages to customers annually.

John Sherman, President and CEO, addressed the attendees, “You will learn as you get to know us and get to see us in action in this community that we are world-class in how we build facilities and how we conduct our business and how we serve our communities.”

The facility will include a sales and distribution center, warehouse and office space and will serve as a hub to distribute products and services to customers and other smaller Coca-Cola sales facilities throughout South Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

“Great things are happening in Tifton, Georgia, and we are excited to welcome Coca-Cola UNITED to Tifton as our newest corporate partner,” said Brian Marlowe, president and CEO of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce and the Tift County Development Authority. “Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and the company’s decision to build a state-of-the-art facility in Tifton speaks volumes about our pro-business environment and strategic location.”