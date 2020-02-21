AHA! Coke’s New Sparkling Water – Coming in March 2020

Coca-Cola North America will add more sparkle, and even a little caffeinated energy, to its thriving water lineup with the March 2020 launch of AHA.

The new sparkling water brand’s innovative flavor pairings, dynamic packaging and contemporary marketing will meet changing consumer demands and cut through a crowded category that continues to grow at exponential rates.

Eight bold flavor fusions –Lime + Watermelon, Strawberry + Cucumber, Citrus + Green Tea, Black Cherry + Coffee, Orange + Grapefruit, Apple + Ginger, Blueberry + Pomegranate and Peach + Honey –pair widely appealing fruit flavors with trending but less expected ones. The calorie-free, sodium-free range of flavors will hit stores in multi-packs of 12-fl.-oz. cans and in 16-fl.-oz. single cans.

Could this be YOUR ‘AHA’ Moment?

The development process consisted of considerable research and consumer insights, bringing AHA from concept to prototype in just over six months. Coca-Cola researchers spoke to thousands of consumers –from die-hard sparkling water drinkers to those who’ve only tried a brand or two on occasion.

“There are unmet needs for consumers in the category today, both for those who don’t drink sparkling water regularly today and for those who do,” said Julie Siwemuke, sparkling water director, Coca-Cola North America. “When shoppers browse the sparkling water aisle, they’re looking for interesting and approachable flavors that offer a refreshing treat. They’re also drawn to fun, colorful brands with personality. The unique flavor pairings and sensory experiences were designed to create an element of discovery, differentiation and delightful surprise.”

Americans are drinking sparkling water more every day –and for more reasons –than ever. The AHA team intentionally developed aromatic flavor combinations to meet these changing needs. For example, Lime + Watermelon and Strawberry + Cucumber profiles meet the desire for flavor-forward refreshment. And Citrus + Green Tea and Black Cherry + Coffee include 30 mg of added caffeine for a little morning or afternoon energy. The team started with initial list of 800 potential flavors before testing 50 combinations and, ultimately, landing on the final lineup of eight AHA flavors.

AHA will replace DASANI Sparkling at retail, which has been on the market since 2014. DASANI Sparkling will continue to be available on DASANI PureFill and Coca-Cola Freestyle.