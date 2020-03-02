Celebrating 23 Years of Service

After 23 years of excellent service, Frank Crooks is putting down his wrenches. Frank started with Alexandria Coca-Cola back in May of 1996 as a mechanic. He worked his way up to Lead Mechanic in 2002 ensuring that our trucks and vehicles were properly maintained and road ready. Frank is known for his “tell it like it is” mentality, straight forward manner and is often heard saying “Tell it to HIM!” whenever a situation arises.

Frank plans to spend his retirement tinkering in his garage and helping the elderly in his community with their vehicle needs. He also plans on spending quality time with his wife Vicky, kids and grand kids.

Frank has been an invaluable member of our team and he is going to be missed greatly. We all here at Alexandria Coca-Cola wish him the best on his new journey.