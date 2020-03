Powerade Ultra Sampling Event

Here at Statesboro Coca-Cola we have developed such a wonderful relationship with our Georgia Southern University Campus Ambassador, Emily Guebert. She promotes our latest and greatest products on campus for all the GSU students to try out. We are so proud of her and her hard work! She has an awesome helper, Erin Ware who hopes to one day step into the role as Campus Ambassador. Keep up the great work ladies!