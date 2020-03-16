How Coca-Cola UNITED is Responding to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Our company’s deepest sympathies go out to those who have been impacted by the coronavirus, and our gratitude goes to everyone working to help those in need.

Our Coca-Cola UNITED team has been working tirelessly to prepare our facilities and our company to assure we are doing all we can to protect our associates and continue to provide service to you, our customers, and our communities. This approach is consistent with our Purpose and Values of putting people first.

In addition to following all government guidelines and taking precautionary steps to do what we can to prevent the further spread of the virus, we have created a Coca-Cola UNITED Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force developing plans on preparedness, business continuity, customer service and policies related to COVID-19 and the safety of our associates, customers and communities.

Some specific actions underway are:

Increased sanitation at all of our facilities

Limitations on associate travel and visitor access to our facilities

Development and distribution of coronavirus awareness guides and training for all associates

Modifying our business practices and work activities in a way to mitigate risk to our associates, while still serving our customers’ needs.

When possible, we are suggesting face-to-face customer contact be conducted remotely

We are implementing remote working capabilities, where feasible, for the benefit of our associates and their families.

This is a new experience for all of us. Our actions are designed to help protect our employees, while still serving our customers and communities at the highest levels.

Coca-Cola UNITED is grateful to our associates, our consumers, our customers, our communities and our business partners, as we collectively try to navigate during these uncertain times and support one another for the good of the whole.