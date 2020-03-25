Our Company
About Us
Core Values
Our Stories
Our Business
Executive Leadership
Board of Directors
History
Our Community
Our Locations
Our Brands
Careers
Contact Us
Customer Solutions
Coca-Cola UNITED
Search for:
Our Company
About Us
Core Values
Our Stories
Our Business
Executive Leadership
Board of Directors
History
Our Community
Our Locations
Our Brands
Careers
Contact Us
Customer Solutions
Emergency Awareness Hotline Opened
Posted on
March 25, 2020
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Posted in:
Alexandria, LA
,
Atlanta North Metro
,
Atlanta South Metro
,
Baton Rouge, LA
,
College Park
,
Lafayette, LA
,
Lake Charles, LA
,
Marietta
,
Monroe, LA
,
New Iberia, LA
,
New Orleans, LA
,
Shreveport, LA
Tagged:
Operational Updates
Related Posts
Hurricane Dorian Operational Updates
The safety of our people is our first priority. UPDATED: 09/06, 10:00 a ET Due to recent weather conditions announced...
Read More
Tropical Storm Barry Operational Updates
The safety of our people is our first priority Due to the extreme weather conditions projected for our local Coca-Cola...
Read More
Operational Updates: Jan. 28 & 29, Local business hours and instructions
The safety of our associates comes FIRST. When potential weather conditions could effect the safety of our associates, you can believe...
Read More