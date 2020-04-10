2020 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship Winners Announced

Scholarship Program Honors Education for Children of UNITED Associates

Every year we select 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates to receive scholarships ranging from $3000 to $5000, which is renewable over four years.

Four independent judges located throughout our territory selected 20 students out of more than 75 candidates after a rigorous application process.

History of Scholarship Program

Coca-Cola UNITED established its scholarship program in 1995 in honor of our former CEO, Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service with the company. The program is a testament to our company’s commitment to education and its focus on our associates and their families.

The scholarship program was expanded in 2014 when Johnson’s daughter, Walker Johnson Jones, retired after 34 years of working for UNITED.

Over the years, the number of scholarships and dollar amount offered to each student has increased, as well as the inclusion of grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

The program was expanded again in 2019, reflecting the growth in UNITED’s territory and the increase in associates during the past five years.

Scholarship Winners

We thank all those who applied to our scholarship program this year. To see the full list of winners, please click here.