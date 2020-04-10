Our Every Day Heroes – Julie

Meet Julie Koppie, Route Process Administrator in our New Iberia facility.

The New Iberia local newspaper, The Daily Iberian, featured a story today about this community support sign created and featured in front of our New Iberia facility. Julie Koppie created the sign, with a little help from her teammates. In her own words, this is how it all happened:

During this unique time, we are all looking for ways to spread a little cheer and messages of hope, so when Gerry Ivey, Business Development Manager, approached me with the idea to create a sign for our front lawn for all to see, I thought it was a wonderful idea! With a little brainstorming and permission from our plant manager, Lee Tatford, I got right to work. Gerry and I decided on 4 simple words, Keep Calm Stay Strong! I was able to draw and cut out each letter using old coroplast signs, and a little leftover red and black paint from the warehouse helped to brighten up the letters! Our Warehouse Supervisor, Harry Colar, assisted in helping me to stake the letters in the ground! We knew our sign was a success by the honks from passing cars and friendly smiling faces! We love our community and hope that our sign will remind everyone that we are in this together!

Thank you to our team in New Iberia for their uplifting, creative message!