College Park’s April Employee of the Month: James Hill

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that James Hill, Operator – Machine 2, has achieved Employee of the Month for April.

James’ nomination letter reads, “James exemplifies excellence every day. He steps up to fill multiple roles on the line, which allows us to not miss a beat. While some will simply let things fall behind while saying, “that’s not my job,” James makes sure all the little things are completed. This has led to the team shining. James’ effective work habits allow the next team to get off to a fast start, as well. Some details he has noticed in the past have helped save downtime across the lines on all three shifts. Without James, our team wouldn’t be as successful.”

James has been working at the College Park facility for the past three years. Throughout his time with United, he has worked on the Kister, the Packer, the Filler, the Depal, and the Palletizers. In the past few years, he has helped his team win the quarterly incentives, a reward given to the team that demonstrates outstanding performance, multiple times. When interviewed, James said he likes working at the College Park facility because he loves the opportunities for career advancement. He also enjoys working on the production floor and being part of a close-knit team. In his spare time, he enjoys watching movies and reading books that inspire personal motivation.

Please join us in congratulating James Hill on achieving Employee of the Month!