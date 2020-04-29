Introducing Christian T. Brown, new Coca-Cola UNITED board member

Birmingham, Ala. (April 28, 2020) – The shareholders of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), have elected Christian (Christy) T. Brown to its board of directors. Brown currently serves as chairman of the board of directors of McIlhenny Company, the 152-year-old maker of Tabasco® brand pepper sauce. He is also the managing director of NOLA Holdings, LLC, a private-equity investment firm he founded in 1997.

“We are very pleased to have a business and community leader of Christy’s stature join our board,” said Claude B. Nielsen, chairman, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. “His considerable experience and many accomplishments in the food and beverage industry will be of great benefit to our company. In addition to his decades of successful business leadership, he is tirelessly committed to his community, bringing deep relationships within the City of New Orleans, one of our largest markets, and throughout the State of Louisiana. Christy is admired for his philanthropic efforts serving a wide variety of local, state and national organizations. We are very fortunate to welcome Christy to our board.”

Previously, Brown was a co-founder and managing director of Legacy Capital; executive vice president, chief operating officer, and general counsel of Brown’s Velvet Dairy Products; and an attorney at the Chaffe, McCall law firm in New Orleans.

Active civically, he serves as chairman of the Selley Foundation; a trustee and an executive committee member of the James Beard Foundation; and a trustee of the Water Institute of the Gulf.

He is the immediate past-chairman of the Greater New Orleans Foundation and was the founding chairman of the Pro Bono Publico Foundation, which has provided nearly $10 million of grants since 2007 to organizations, primarily charter schools and support entities that are involved in the post-Katrina rebuilding of New Orleans.

Brown graduated from Tulane University with a B.A., Magna Cum Laude with honors in history and Phi Beta Kappa in 1982. In 1985, he received a Juris Doctorate from the Tulane University School of Law.

He resides in New Orleans with his wife, Kia, and has two children and two grandchildren.