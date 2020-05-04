John Sherman and UNITED Awarded for Training Services by the Red Cross

Recently, John Sherman and Coca-Cola UNITED were featured in an article by Bham Now because the American Red Cross honored John Sherman for the incident training UNITED employees receive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

For over 100 years, Coca-Cola UNITED and the American Red Cross have partnered together to provide each employee with safety preparation in case of an incident. No matter how many days have gone by without incident, preparation is key.

“Training and safety are very important to Coke UNITED. We have the ultimate goal of making sure each and every one of our 10,000 team members arrives home to their family in a safe manner.” – John H. Sherman, III, President & CEO, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED

The Red Cross provides on-site training for each employee at Coca-Cola UNITED in case of an incident. Whether its AED training, first aid, CPR or more, these skills are vital in the case of an unintended safety event.

In late 2018, the Category 5 Hurricane Michael struck the United States. Coca-Cola United’s Panama City and Bainbridge facilities were hit the hardest. In Panama City, over 90% of Coca-Cola United’s 90 team members had significant or total loss of their homes. Luckily, the American Red Cross was first on the scene.

Click for the full Bham Now story.