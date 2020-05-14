Healthcare Heroes Alexandria, LA

Brandon George and our local On-Premise Team (Marvin Delong, Renee Goolsby, John Hansen, Jody Daniels) along with Sales Center Manager, Mark Cowart wanted to thank our Healthcare Heroes for all that they do for our community. Summer Satcher in the print shop, fabricated banners and Thank You notes for the team to place at all the local hospitals in the Cenla area. Last week the On-Premise Team set out and visited with the CEO’s, doctors and healthcare professionals in our area. Everyone was pleased at the gesture and very appreciative.