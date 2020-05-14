Tremendous Teamwork within our Community!

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported a 2206+ acre fire in Santa Rosa County, just east of Pensacola. This began as a prescribed burn by a private contractor that escalated out of control. Unfortunately, the lack of precipitation, low humidity and high winds allowed the current conditions to create a perfect storm.

The fire dubbed “Five Mile Swamp Fire” began on May 4 and shut down 9 miles of Interstate 10. Firefighting crews were working day and night battling the blaze trying to hold the containment lines.

In an effort to help out where they could, local Pensacola Coca-Cola team Jim Gehrs and Brian McCall stepped up to make deliveries of drinks to front line emergency responders from Santa Rosa, Escambia, Okaloosa, Baldwin County, Alabama, and other areas of Florida. These firefighting personnel all pulled together working long hours amid a pandemic to take care of our community. The donated water, Powerade, Monster Energy and various additional products were very much appreciated.

It is truly amazing to see so many agencies and departments work together to get a job done! Thank you for all you do!