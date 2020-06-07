Tropical Storm Cristobal Operational Updates

The safety of our people is our first priority.

UPDATED: 06/07, 2:00 p CT

Due to recent weather conditions announced by the National Weather Service, below is a list of operational updates for our local bottler markets in the path of Tropical Storm Cristobal. You can also call the employee awareness hotline for this information.

The list pertains to the areas having been affected, or potentially affected, by severe weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Locations, facilities, or departments NOT on the list are under standard operating schedules.

Baton Rouge – Sales & Production / Monday 6/8

Employees who normally start earlier than 7:00 a.m. should plan to report to work at 7:00 a.m.

Drivers, Merchandisers and Sales Supervisors will not start prior to 7 a.m.

New Orleans – Sales & Production

Sales – The leaders continue to monitor the storm and will adjust start times if needed for the sales team. Employees should reach out to their supervisors with questions or concerns. If any specific scheduling decisions are made this afternoon I’ll update you then.

Production – Due to the current weather advisories, the production lines will not run today, Sunday, June 7 or Monday, June 8. Support teams should contact their immediate supervisor for specific scheduling.

When available, additional updates will be posted.