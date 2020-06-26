College Park’s June Employee of the Month: Raymond Ballou

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Raymond Ballou, Specialist – Quality, has achieved Employee of the Month for June.

Raymond’s nomination letter reads, “Raymond’s contributions to the plant often go unnoticed. If it were not for him, the plant “literally” would not be able to run. He has worked in every area of the facility and he goes above and beyond to assist in any area when needed. Raymond has a positive attitude every day and it shows in the way that he gets along with others. He effectively demonstrates how to work safely while training others on their job functions. Raymond’s dedication and willingness to help truly makes a big difference for our plant performance.”

Raymond has been working for Coca-Cola UNITED for over 12 years. His is currently working as a Quality Specialist where he effectively utilizes the internal and external sanitizer along with the water treatment machinery. During his time with the College Park Quality Department, Raymond has helped line 4 set productivity records with timely changeovers. When interviewed, Raymond said he enjoys working for the company because he likes training others to perform their jobs safely and correctly. In his spare time, Raymond enjoys golfing, fishing, and spending time with family. He is also a remote online instructor for elementary students in his community.

Please join us in congratulating Raymond Ballou on achieving Employee of the Month!