Hafiz Chandiwala Named UAB 2020 Business Information Professional of the Year

Hafiz Chandiwala, Executive Vice President and CAO, as well as a graduate of the Department of Accounting and Finance in the Collat School of Business at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was named the 2019-2020 Business Information Professional of the Year by Beta Alpha Psi. Beta Alpha Psi is an international organization that encourages and recognizes excellence in the financial information profession.

Every year, the national Beta Alpha Psi bestows three Business Information Professional of the Year awards. Student chapters, like Delta Chi at UAB, may nominate alumni or honorary members. Delta Chi nominated Mr. Chandiwala for his leading industry experience and his impact on the chapter. The Hafiz Chandiwala Endowed Scholarship in Accounting was established by Mr. Chandiwala at the UAB Collat School of Business and has helped lessen financial hardship for students in accounting.

Mr. Chandiwala is president of the 2019-2020 UAB National Alumni Society Board of Directors, and in addition to his work at UNITED, is a regular presence at chapter meetings and banquets for UAB Delta Chi. As part of the award, UAB Delta Chi received $2,000 and travel to the Beta Alpha Psi annual meeting in Orlando this month.

Eddie Nabors, MSA, an instructor within the Department of Accounting and the faculty adviser to the UAB Delta Chi Chapter, shares how this award can impact students in the department.

“We are so very proud that he is an alum of our Beta Alpha Psi chapter,” Nabors said. “This award brings more positive recognition to our chapter and to the Collat School of Business, which should create more opportunities for our students.”