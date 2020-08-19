College Park’s August Employee of the Month: Tawana Pollock

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Tawana Pollock, Clerk – Production Operations, has achieved Employee of the Month for August.

Tawana’s nomination letter reads, “Tawana is a true team player. Not only does she complete her own job duties with high efficiency, but she is an asset to all three production lines. Wherever there is a gap, you can find Tawana assisting to ensure it is covered. She is very knowledgeable on all the machines in the facility and helps in writing SOPs for the team. Tawana also understands the flow of production and helps with training others. She even takes a lead when we roll out new procedures or work standards. She is a part of several committees to help drive improvement of our facility, as well. Her impact is definitely felt daily.”

Tawana has been working for Coca-Cola UNITED for over four years. She is an active member of the College Park Safety Committee, the Incentives Committee, the Sustainability Team, and the Food Safety Team where she partakes in discussions surrounding the plant’s improvement initiatives. She is experienced in using all of the machinery in the plant and helps train her fellow employees on how to use them safely and effectively. When interviewed, she said she enjoys all aspects of her job and likes coming to work every day. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her daughter, Jaelyn.

Please join us in congratulating Tawana Pollock on achieving Employee of the Month!