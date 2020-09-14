Hurricane Sally Operational Updates

Photo courtesy of The Weather Channel

The safety of our people is our first priority.

UPDATED: 09/14, 3:30 p CT

Due to recent weather conditions announced by the National Weather Service, below is a list of operational updates for our local bottler markets in the path of Hurricane Sally. You can also call the employee awareness hotline for this information.

The list pertains to the areas having been affected, or potentially affected, by severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Sally. Locations, facilities, or departments NOT on the list are under standard operating schedules.

Tuesday, September 15

Gulfport Sales Center – Closed

Leroy Sales Center – Closed

Mobile Sales/Production Center – Closed

Ocean Springs Sales Center – Closed

Robertsdale Sales Center – Closed

Wednesday, September 16

Leroy Sales Center – Delayed start (7 am) (warehouse & drivers)

Mobile Sales/Production Center – Delayed start (7 am) (warehouse & drivers)

Ocean Springs Sales Center – Delayed start (TBD) (warehouse & drivers)

Robertsdale Sales Center – Delayed start (7 am) (warehouse & drivers)

When available, additional updates will be posted.