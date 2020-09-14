Hurricane Sally Operational Updates
Photo courtesy of The Weather Channel
The safety of our people is our first priority.
UPDATED: 09/14, 3:30 p CT
Due to recent weather conditions announced by the National Weather Service, below is a list of operational updates for our local bottler markets in the path of Hurricane Sally. You can also call the employee awareness hotline for this information.
The list pertains to the areas having been affected, or potentially affected, by severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Sally. Locations, facilities, or departments NOT on the list are under standard operating schedules.
Tuesday, September 15
Gulfport Sales Center – Closed
Leroy Sales Center – Closed
Mobile Sales/Production Center – Closed
Ocean Springs Sales Center – Closed
Robertsdale Sales Center – Closed
Wednesday, September 16
Leroy Sales Center – Delayed start (7 am) (warehouse & drivers)
Mobile Sales/Production Center – Delayed start (7 am) (warehouse & drivers)
Ocean Springs Sales Center – Delayed start (TBD) (warehouse & drivers)
Robertsdale Sales Center – Delayed start (7 am) (warehouse & drivers)
Employee Awareness Hotline: 1-888-324-2653
When available, additional updates will be posted.