Boys and Girls Clubs Backpack Giveaway

Coca-Cola UNITED is honored to partner with Albertsons Supermarket on a Back to School program to donate 200 backpacks full of school supplies to local Boys & Girls Club members in Baton Rouge. These 200 backpacks that have been already been delivered to the club are part of a larger donation of 1,000 backpacks and supplies worth $15,000 that Coca-Cola Bottlers and Albertsons Companies have donated to local Boys & Girls Club organizations across Texas and Louisiana. We know families are struggling financially through this pandemic, and we hope these backpacks and school supplies, including hand sanitizer, help Boys and Girls Club members stay healthy and safe this school year.

Coca-Cola UNITED has been a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and their local chapters. We know this pandemic has been particularly challenging for our youth, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge has stepped up to provide additional resources to parents and children across our community. Today, Baton Rouge Coca-Cola is proud to partner with Albertsons to provide the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge these backpacks and school supplies.

Please click here to read the press release.