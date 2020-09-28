College Park’s September Employee of the Month: Sonya Geter

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Sonya Geter, Operator – Machine Lead, has achieved Employee of the Month for September.

Sonya’s nomination letter reads, “Sonya is the voice and leader of our team. She seeks out information to help us be successful. When it comes to doing work beyond her job, she balances leading the team and assisting in areas that are in need. Sonya helps our supervisor and is often the first person we go to when we have an issue. When problems arise, she often thinks of solutions for us to try. She is also heavily involved with other committees to help make us be better. Finally, Sonya has had a hand in training most of our team members and her impact has stretched to other shifts.”

Sonya has been working for Coca-Cola UNITED for over ten years. Throughout her time at the College Park facility, she has worked on every machine on Line 3. She has helped her line achieve accolades such as monthly meals, quarterly incentives challenges and new line record runs. Sonya is actively involved in the plant’s Safety Committee and the Employee Engagement Team where she participates in discussions surrounding improvement initiatives for the plant. When interviewed, she said she enjoys working with her fellow employees and meeting new team members.

Please join us in congratulating Sonya Geter on achieving Employee of the Month!