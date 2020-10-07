Chattanooga Wins 2020 CRMA Supply Chain Award

Congratulations to our Coca-Cola UNITED Chattanooga team for winning the 2020 CRMA Supply Chain Award!

UTC Center for Professional Education proudly presented the CRMA Supply Chain Innovation Award to Coca-Cola Bottling United – Chattanooga.

For a company that has a 120 year legacy in Chattanooga, Coca-Cola Bottling continuously innovates their manufacturing processes and supply chain functions. Their modernization has increased efficiencies, reduced waste, and enhanced supply chain visibility. These best practices ensure customer satisfaction, keeping them at the forefront of a rapidly changing industry.

As part of the award recognition, CPE extended a training and development scholarship to Coca-Cola Bottling. The scholarship provided one employee the opportunity to attend a 13-week supply chain management leadership course. CPE is committed to professional growth and organizational success. To learn more about supply chain offerings, visit utc.edu/supply-chain.

As the recipient of the 2020 CRMA Supply Chain award, Coca-Cola Bottling excelled in each category of criteria, including applying innovation and new technology to overcome problems, innovation business impact that is significant and sustained, demonstrated collaboration/integration between supply chain functional areas, training and development of talent in supply chain organization, and measurement of performance with track record of continuous improvement

Click Here for Finalist Video