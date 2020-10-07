Hurricane Delta Operational Updates

The safety of our people is our first priority.

UPDATED: 10/08, 2:00 p CT

Due to recent weather conditions announced by the National Weather Service, below is a list of operational updates for our local bottler markets in the path of Hurricane Delta. You can also call the employee awareness hotline for this information.

The list pertains to the areas having been affected, or potentially affected, by severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Delta. Locations, facilities, or departments NOT on the list are under standard operating schedules.

Thursday, October 8

Lafayette Sales Center – Warehouse Night Loading will be off and NOT report to work

Friday, October 9

Alexandria Sales Center – Facility will close by 2:00 pm

Baton Rouge Sales Center – see below

Merchandiser Large Store Employees – Normal start time, end time 3pm

Sales Supervisors – Early start time, please partner with your manager on your start times

Route Drivers – Early start times, please partner with your supervisor on your start time as this may vary depending on your route. All Route Drivers should be back at the plant by 1pm

Warehouse Day Loading Crew – Normal start time, end time 3pm

Warehouse Night Loading Crew – Off duty

All other departments, please partner with your supervisor on your start and end time

Baton Rouge Production Department – see below

1 shift employees (inclusive of all of operations) normal start time, end time 3pm

2nd & 3rd shift employees off duty

Lafayette Sales Center – see below

all functions with the exception of Merchandiser Large Store who are scheduled will be off duty

Merchandiser Large Store if you are scheduled to work Friday, October 9, 2020 please join your teams Huddle call at 4am

Lake Charles Sales Center – Closed

When available, additional updates will be posted.