Pam Cook Appointed to Board of Directors for the 2022 World Games

The World Games 2022 recently announced three additions to its board of directors – Birmingham executives Pamela Cook (UNITED Director of Multicultural and Community Affairs), Mark Ingram (UAB Athletic Director) and Tad Snider (BJCC Executive Director and CEO).

“All three of these individuals represent excellent additions to our of board of directors,” said Jonathan Porter, chairman of the board for The World Games 2022. “Each of them brings a valuable perspective, unique experience and outstanding reputation to our team, so we’re excited to be working with them.”

Cook, Ingram and Snider join the existing 15-person board, whose members meet quarterly and participate on planning sub-committees, providing leadership and vision to the Birmingham Organizing Committee in the planning and execution of The World Games 2022.

“I’m thrilled to represent Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED as we prepare for the gathering of world- class athletes in Birmingham for The World Games,” Cook said. “I’m looking forward to serving alongside the entire team, and I’m ready to get started.”

All three of the new board members were unanimously approved by the current board of directors, and will participate in the upcoming meeting of The World Games Board of Directors on October 14.

“We are excited and grateful to add this impressive trio to The World Games family,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022. “They have each made a sizable impact on Birmingham and have a passion for this community that they are eager to share with the world.”

The World Games 2022 Birmingham will take place July 7-17, 2022 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

ABOUT THE WORLD GAMES 2022

The World Games 2022 Birmingham will be an extraordinary Olympic-style sports experience where elite athletes from all over the world compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in 25+ unique venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from 7-17 July 2022 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

To read the entire press release click here.