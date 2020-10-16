Coca-Cola and City of Quincy Unveil Restored Downtown Mural

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, INC. and the City of Quincy, Florida celebrated a partnership that has lasted more than 100 years during an unveiling ceremony of a restored, historic Coca-Cola mural in downtown Quincy on October 13, 2020. The community project sought to return the luster to the 40-year-old mural located on the eastern side of the Padgett Jewelry store and culminated with today’s special event.

Community leaders from the City of Quincy, Gadsden County, and representatives from Coca-Cola UNITED, were on hand for the event that was attended by citizens from across the area. The restored mural located the intersection of Jefferson and Madison streets was presented on Tuesday and included an appearance by the iconic Coca-Cola Polar Bear and a “Coca-Cola Community Toast”.

“Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED is excited to celebrate the historic partnership between the city of Quincy, Florida and Coca-Cola,” said Brian Tucker, Sales Center Manager of Tallahassee Coca-Cola. “The opportunity to preserve this piece of the past is part of the foundation for the future growth of our company’s relationship with our customers and communities.”

The City of Quincy and Coca-Cola have a unique history. A banker at Quincy National Bank named “Pat” Monroe was a major investor and instrumental in the rise and early successes of a new beverage by the name of Coca-Cola. Many families in the City of Quincy saw Coca-Cola stock as a sound financial investment in the uncertain economic times of the late 1920’s & early 30’s.

The following team members were critical in making this event a success: Brian Tucker, Brad O’Rear, Corie Stegall, James Robinson, Sherry Foster, Vic Cooper (behind the scenes work), Byron Whitaker, Leland Thomas, Greg Houston, Ricky Lott, Kam Lau, Caitlin Mann, John Barry, Scarlett Herring. Thank you so much! We couldn’t have done it without you!

