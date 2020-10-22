College Park’s October Employee of the Month: Robert Williams

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Robert Williams, Operator – Machine Lead, has achieved Employee of the Month for October.

Robert’s nomination letter reads, “Robert is the engine that makes the team go!! He has shown an extreme level of engagement with helping his team run. He even goes above and beyond to make sure other teams are covered, allowing the overall plant to be successful. He brings a winning attitude day in and day out and always answers the call of duty. He has been instrumental to getting new initiatives and projects off the ground. When Robert is around, it’s winning time.”

Robert has been working for Coca-Cola UNITED for over four years. Throughout his time at the College Park facility, he has worked on numerous machines including the Depal, the Filler, the Packer, the Kister, the Palletizer and Dunnage. He is fluent in all can line machinery as well. Robert is an active member of College Park’s Employee Engagement Committee where he partakes in discussions surrounding employee participation initiatives. In November of last year, Robert’s line achieved a new record run by producing and packing 29,013 cases in one shift. When interviewed, he said he enjoys working for Coca-Cola UNITED because there are opportunities for advancement and growth. In his spare time, Robert enjoys raising his two sons and setting goals for financial freedom.

Please join us in congratulating Robert Williams on achieving Employee of the Month!