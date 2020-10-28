Hurricane Zeta Operational Updates

The safety of our people is our first priority.

UPDATED: 10/29, 6:00 p CT

Due to recent weather conditions announced by the National Weather Service, below is a list of operational updates for our local bottler markets in the path of Hurricane Zeta. You can also call the employee awareness hotline for this information.

The list pertains to the areas having been affected, or potentially affected, by severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Zeta. Locations, facilities, or departments NOT on the list are under standard operating schedules.

Thursday , October 29

New Orleans Sales Center – see below

Business as usual, pending an early morning safety assessment. Please stay in close contact with your supervisor or manager for specific details.

New Orleans Production Center – see below

Business as usual, pending an early morning safety assessment. Please stay in close contact with your supervisor or manager for specific details.

Friday, October 30

New Orleans Sales Center – see below

Due to widespread power outages, The New Orleans team (including distribution, sales, warehouse, cooler service, fleet and office personnel) will be operating a modified schedule. Please stay in close contact with your supervisor or manager for specific instructions and details.

New Orleans Production Center – Normal hours

Due to widespread power outages, The New Orleans production personnel will be operating a modified schedule. Please stay in close contact with your supervisor or manager for specific instructions and details.

When available, additional updates will be posted.