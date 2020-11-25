College Park’s November Employee of the Month: J.T. Hall

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that James “J.T.” Hall, Specialist – Quality, has achieved Employee of the Month for November.

J.T.’s nomination letter reads, “J.T. is very knowledgeable about his department. During audits, he is normally tasked with answering questions and relaying information to the auditor. When he is around, J.T. ensures you take no shortcuts on the job and follow directions. He is an excellent trainer and is always willing to adjust his schedule to help train others when needed. He gets others involved quickly when there are problems in his area as he understands how crucial his piece of the puzzle fits into the success of the production lines.”

J.T. has been working for Coca-Cola UNITED for over 25 years. As a Quality Specialist, he plays an essential role in ensuring the product meets the quality standards before it is sent out to the market. Throughout his time with the company, he has worked in the Water Treatment area, the Syrup Room, the Micro Lab and the Internal Sanitation area. J.T. is also a member of the Food Safety Team, the Yield Team and the Safety Committee. He is also involved in all Product/Ingredient Mock Recall exercises and assists with all special projects in the QA department. When interviewed, J.T. said his favorite part of his job is completing tasks correctly for the company and the consumers. In his spare time, he enjoys watching a good movie with his wife, spending time with his family and with his Army buddies and listening to music.

Please join us in congratulating J.T. Hall on achieving Employee of the Month!