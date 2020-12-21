Helping to Brighten Christmas Cheer

With 2020 making such an impact in the Mobile Community, CCBCU Mobile is helping to make some children’s Christmas a little brighter this year. CCBCU Mobile has collected an array of toys and delivered them to the “10 Caring Gifts” Toy Drive sponsored by the Volunteers of America Southeast. The VOA began serving the local community in 1980 and continue to provide assistance to individuals along the Gulf Coast at local group homes and to local churches in assisting with ministry opportunities. Their volunteer programs work with the youth and veterans in the local area and so much more.

Click here if you would like to visit the VOA website.