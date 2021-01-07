Bo Taylor Honored with 2021 Vendor of the Year Award by the Alabama Grocers Association

On January 5th, the Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) announced their 2021 Vendor of the Year, our own Bo Taylor, Central Region Vice President. There will be a luncheon at the Food Industry Finest on October 27 to celebrate.

The AGA’s Vendor of the Year is voted on by the AGA membership, which consists of 125 retail members operating nearly 1,000 stores statewide, as well as over 225 manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers and other members. To learn more about the AGA, click here to go to their website.

Bo/UNITED has actually won this award once before in 2005, when it was called Manufacturer of the Year.

AGA celebrates this throughout the year. There will be a video, finished by August and shared then. The award ceremony will take place in October during the AGA Food Industry’s Finest Luncheon.

Bo is responsible for twenty-five Coca-Cola UNITED facility territories operating in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. Active in the community, he has served on numerous boards during his career including Hoover Athletic Association, Hoover Youth Sports Council, and Metro Baseball Inc. Bo and his wife, Jana have three sons, Alec, Sean, and Austin.