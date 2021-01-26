Coca-Cola UNITED

New Powerade and BodyArmor Flavors for 2021

Announcing the launch of NEW extensions to our BODYARMOR® & POWERADE® Sports Drink Portfolio, with several breakthrough innovations that significantly strengthen our BRANDS!

BODYARMOR Brands Launched January 4th

POWERADE Brands Launched January 25th

 

POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR

  • 28OZ POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR WATERMELON BERRY AND 28OZ POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR CITRUS PEACH
  • POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR is expanding its variety with the introduction of 2 new flavors that are unique to the category.
  • Each flavor will have the Power of ION4 and vitamins B3, B6, & B12 with zero calories & zero sugar

 

POWERADE® ULTRA

  • 20OZ POWERADE® ULTRA ZERO SUGAR STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
  • POWERADE® ULTRA: Highly differentiated and scientifically enhanced functional drink that delivers superior hydration, performance and recovery
  • +50% More Electrolytes, +creatine, +BCAAs, Zero Sugar

BODYARMOR EDGE

  • 20OZ BODYARMOR EDGE FLAVORS: BERRY BLITZPOWER PUNCHORANGE FRENZYTROPICAL CHAOS
  • BODYARMOR EDGE contains 100mg of Natural Caffeine AND 1000mg of Electrolytes
  • The right amount of caffeine helps with athletic endurance, coordination, and the ability to focus & concentrate.
  • Vitamin B complex (B3, B5, B6, B9, B12) helps boost metabolism and breaks down protein and carbohydrates for energy

BODYARMOR GOLD

  • 16OZ & 28OZ BODYARMOR GOLD
  • Premium Hydration
  • Coconut Water, 1450mg of Electrolytes, Antioxidants & B Vitamins
  • NEW BERRY + CHERRY Flavor!

 

 

BODYARMOR LYTE

  • 16OZ BODYARMOR LYTE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE & 28OZ BODYARMOR LYTE TROPICAL COCONUT
  • Premium, low calorie hydration, with no added sugar
  • Coconut Water, 1450mg of Electrolytes, Antioxidants & B Vitamins

 

Try some today!

