New Powerade and BodyArmor Flavors for 2021
Announcing the launch of NEW extensions to our BODYARMOR® & POWERADE® Sports Drink Portfolio, with several breakthrough innovations that significantly strengthen our BRANDS!
BODYARMOR Brands Launched January 4th
POWERADE Brands Launched January 25th
POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR
- 28OZ POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR WATERMELON BERRY AND 28OZ POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR CITRUS PEACH
- POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR is expanding its variety with the introduction of 2 new flavors that are unique to the category.
- Each flavor will have the Power of ION4 and vitamins B3, B6, & B12 with zero calories & zero sugar
POWERADE® ULTRA
- 20OZ POWERADE® ULTRA ZERO SUGAR STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
- POWERADE® ULTRA: Highly differentiated and scientifically enhanced functional drink that delivers superior hydration, performance and recovery
- +50% More Electrolytes, +creatine, +BCAAs, Zero Sugar
BODYARMOR EDGE
- 20OZ BODYARMOR EDGE FLAVORS: BERRY BLITZ, POWER PUNCH, ORANGE FRENZY, TROPICAL CHAOS
- BODYARMOR EDGE contains 100mg of Natural Caffeine AND 1000mg of Electrolytes
- The right amount of caffeine helps with athletic endurance, coordination, and the ability to focus & concentrate.
- Vitamin B complex (B3, B5, B6, B9, B12) helps boost metabolism and breaks down protein and carbohydrates for energy
BODYARMOR GOLD
- 16OZ & 28OZ BODYARMOR GOLD
- Premium Hydration
- Coconut Water, 1450mg of Electrolytes, Antioxidants & B Vitamins
- NEW BERRY + CHERRY Flavor!
BODYARMOR LYTE
- 16OZ BODYARMOR LYTE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE & 28OZ BODYARMOR LYTE TROPICAL COCONUT
- Premium, low calorie hydration, with no added sugar
- Coconut Water, 1450mg of Electrolytes, Antioxidants & B Vitamins
Try some today!