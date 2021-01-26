New Powerade and BodyArmor Flavors for 2021

Announcing the launch of NEW extensions to our BODYARMOR® & POWERADE® Sports Drink Portfolio, with several breakthrough innovations that significantly strengthen our BRANDS!

BODYARMOR Brands Launched January 4th

POWERADE Brands Launched January 25th

POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR

28OZ POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR WATERMELON BERRY AND 28OZ POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR CITRUS PEACH

POWERADE® ZERO SUGAR is expanding its variety with the introduction of 2 new flavors that are unique to the category.

Each flavor will have the Power of ION4 and vitamins B3, B6, & B12 with zero calories & zero sugar

POWERADE® ULTRA

20OZ POWERADE® ULTRA ZERO SUGAR STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

POWERADE® ULTRA: Highly differentiated and scientifically enhanced functional drink that delivers superior hydration, performance and recovery

+50% More Electrolytes, +creatine, +BCAAs, Zero Sugar

BODYARMOR EDGE

20OZ BODYARMOR EDGE FLAVORS: BERRY BLITZ , POWER PUNCH , ORANGE FRENZY , TROPICAL CHAOS

BODYARMOR EDGE contains 100mg of Natural Caffeine AND 1000mg of Electrolytes

contains 100mg of Natural Caffeine AND 1000mg of Electrolytes The right amount of caffeine helps with athletic endurance, coordination, and the ability to focus & concentrate.

helps with athletic endurance, coordination, and the ability to focus & concentrate. Vitamin B complex (B3, B5, B6, B9, B12) helps boost metabolism and breaks down protein and carbohydrates for energy

BODYARMOR GOLD

16OZ & 28OZ BODYARMOR GOLD

Premium Hydration

Coconut Water, 1450mg of Electrolytes, Antioxidants & B Vitamins

NEW BERRY + CHERRY Flavor!

BODYARMOR LYTE

16OZ BODYARMOR LYTE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE & 28OZ BODYARMOR LYTE TROPICAL COCONUT

Premium, low calorie hydration, with no added sugar

Coconut Water, 1450mg of Electrolytes, Antioxidants & B Vitamins

Try some today!