Introducing Coke with Coffee!
Coke with Coffee Singles & 4pks launched on January 25th!
Dunkin’ Donuts Girl Scout flavors are launching February 1st!
Coca-Cola® with Coffee 12oz
Sleek Singles & 4pks
Coca-Cola® with Coffee – “sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee”
- Launching in 12oz Sleek Singles & 12oz 4pks
- 12oz Mid calorie: Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel
- 12oz Zero Sugar: Dark Blend Zero Sugar, Vanilla Zero
- 12oz 4pk: Dark Blend, Vanilla
- Infused with Brazilian coffee
- 69mg Caffeine per 12 fl oz
- Base = 70 calories per 12oz can;
Zero Sugar = 0 calories per 12oz can
ICED COFFEE GIRL SCOUTS FLAVORS
- Launching: 13.7oz Caramel Coconut, Thin Mint & S’mores
- Two beloved brands have come together to make 3 delicious coffee flavors!
- Dunkin’s proprietary rich, smooth coffee blend, plus real milk and real sugar are now available in delicious Girl Scout cookie flavors.
