Introducing Coke with Coffee!

Announcing Coke with Coffee along with Dunkin’ Girl Scout flavors, two breakthrough innovations that bring new news to the Coffee category!

Coke with Coffee Singles & 4pks launched on January 25th!

Dunkin’ Donuts Girl Scout flavors are launching February 1st!

Coca-Cola® with Coffee 12oz

Sleek Singles & 4pks

Coca-Cola® with Coffee – “sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee”

Launching in 12oz Sleek Singles & 12oz 4pks 12oz Mid calorie: Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel 12oz Zero Sugar: Dark Blend Zero Sugar, Vanilla Zero 12oz 4pk: Dark Blend, Vanilla

Infused with Brazilian coffee

69mg Caffeine per 12 fl oz

Base = 70 calories per 12oz can;

Zero Sugar = 0 calories per 12oz can

ICED COFFEE GIRL SCOUTS FLAVORS

Launching: 13.7oz Caramel Coconut , Thin Mint & S’mores

Two beloved brands have come together to make 3 delicious coffee flavors!

Dunkin’s proprietary rich, smooth coffee blend, plus real milk and real sugar are now available in delicious Girl Scout cookie flavors.

Try some today!