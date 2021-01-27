Coca-Cola UNITED

Introducing Coke with Coffee!

Announcing Coke with Coffee along with Dunkin’ Girl Scout flavors, two breakthrough innovations that bring new news to the Coffee category!

Coke with Coffee Singles & 4pks launched on January 25th!

Dunkin’ Donuts Girl Scout flavors are launching February 1st!

Coca-Cola® with Coffee 12oz
Sleek Singles & 4pks

Coca-Cola® with Coffee – “sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee”

  • Launching in 12oz Sleek Singles & 12oz 4pks
    • 12oz Mid calorie: Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel
    • 12oz Zero Sugar: Dark Blend Zero Sugar, Vanilla Zero
    • 12oz 4pk: Dark Blend, Vanilla
  • Infused with Brazilian coffee
  • 69mg Caffeine per 12 fl oz
  • Base = 70 calories per 12oz can;
    Zero Sugar = 0 calories per 12oz can

 

ICED COFFEE GIRL SCOUTS FLAVORS

  • Launching: 13.7oz Caramel Coconut, Thin Mint & S’mores
  • Two beloved brands have come together to make 3 delicious coffee flavors!
  • Dunkin’s proprietary rich, smooth coffee blend, plus real milk and real sugar are now available in delicious Girl Scout cookie flavors.

 

Try some today!

