Employee Spotlight: Victor Ragland, Atlanta Division Director

In celebration of Black History Month Coca-Cola UNITED recognizes our many associates that encourage, enlighten and uplift in our company and the community. We champion these associates and want to share a few special stories during this month. Cheers to our Coca-Cola UNITED Associates making a difference every day!

I am currently serving as the Division Director for the Atlanta Division within Coke United’s East Region Territory and oversee sales and distribution within our South Metro, North Metro, Lawrenceville, Athens, and Gainesville Sales Centers, and our On-Premise and Equipment Service teams in Atlanta.

My Coca-Cola journey began in 1988 as a merchandiser in Oxford, Alabama. From there, I held numerous frontline positions before being promoted to Sales Center Manager and then to Director of Large Stores with Coca-Cola Refreshments. My success is attributed to the people I’ve led over the years because I feel that, “As a leader you are only as good as your people, and people are the main piece”.

I attended Jacksonville State University and I am associated with the Boys and Girls Club, the Masonic Order, and I have been featured in Atlanta Magazine, “Who’s Who in Black Atlanta”. When not working or volunteering my time, I enjoy playing golf, bowling, cooking and spending time with my family.