Partnership: Kappa Boule Foundation

On January 24th, 2020, The Atlanta Division sponsored the Kappa Boulé Foundation’s Centennial Gala & Celebration at the Atlanta History Center and National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Kappa Boulé Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Kappa Boulé (Atlanta Chapter) of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, mission is to award scholarships to deserving students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other institutions of higher learning pursuing opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, with the goal of incurring less student debt along their academic journey.

During this celebratory event, Mr. Larry Thornton, Coke UNITED Board Member and distinguished McDonalds Franchise owner, presented a custom portrait of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Mr. Carl Ware, retired Senior Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company, for his many years of executive service within the Coca-Cola system and civic work supporting African American communities worldwide. Mr. Thornton (Beta Kappa Boulé, Birmingham, AL) and Mr. Ware (Kappa Boulé – Atlanta, GA) shared their thoughts with all in attendance, on the impact of Dr. King’s example on leadership as a world figure and how his example helped guide their professional journeys. Dr. King, Mr. Thornton and Mr. Ware are distinguished members of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (The Boulé).

The Boulé was founded at the beginning of the 20th century, in 1904, to provide individual, family support and sustainability during a time in our nation’s history where Black citizens were forced to live in segregated neighborhoods with limited access to educational, economic and political opportunities, housing options, and community and health services throughout the United States.

On January 24, 1920, Kappa Boulé was established as the 10th member boulé (chapter) of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. Through the years, the names of many other distinguished members have been added to the roll of Kappa Boulé, including Dr. W. E. B. DuBois, Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, Hon. Maynard H. Jackson, Hon. John R. Lewis, Mr. Henry “Hank” Aaron, Ambassador Andrew Young and other men of great stature and vision. Kappa Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity is the largest member boulé (chapter) within the Boulé. The Boulé currently has nearly 5,000 active members who are affiliated with 134 member boulés (chapters) in cities across the breadth of this nation and in Nassau, Bahamas, and London, United Kingdom.

In the 21st century, Kappa Boulé and the Kappa Boulé Foundation continue to serve the Atlanta community through programs and initiatives which include annual student college scholarships, an award-winning Youth Development and Creative Leadership Program, partnered with the Atlanta Public School System, and a S.T.E.A.M. / Robotics Program for underserved youth in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The Atlanta Division is a proud community partner of the Kappa Boulé Foundation as they continue their next one hundred years of positive impact in the Atlanta Community and Beyond.