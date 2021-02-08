Coca-Cola UNITED

Employee Spotlight: Avery Smith, Division Key Account Developer – Tennessee Valley

Posted on

In celebration of Black History Month Coca-Cola UNITED recognizes our many associates that encourage, enlighten and uplift in our company and the community. We champion these associates and want to share a few special stories during this month.  Cheers to our Coca-Cola UNITED Associates making a difference every day.

33+ years as a Coke man, I’ve learned a lot. My career began as a Relief Salesman/Utility, Routes Sales, and currently I’m the Divisional Key Account Developer (KAD) for the Value channel. I’ve have always felt valued and proud to be an employee of Coca-Cola UNITED in Chattanooga due to the reputation and respect the Chattanooga community has for our company.

I love working with the #1 brand (non alcoholic) that anyone can be proud of that sells itself.  I am very encouraged by the company acknowledging, accepting responsibilities, and addressing fairness and equality, and providing a better work environment/culture for all associates and believe the future of our company’s business will rely heavily on technology, innovations, and a strong workforce.

I have had the honor to serve on various organizational boards, committees, and in other supportive roles as a local Coca-Cola UNITED representative and have engaged in planning and strategizing with other business leaders, community leaders, City and County Officials.

As a child, I was taught “you’ll have to work twice as hard to get half as far”; as an adult, I’ve embraced the bible verse “Work as unto the Lord and not for Men” (Col.3:23); I contribute my success to a strong work ethic and positive attitude.

Lastly, our Chattanooga Sales Center relocated to the very community that I was born and raised. For me to serve as liaison for the same community leaders I grew up respecting has brought great joy for me and them.

Posted in:
Alexandria, LA, Athens, GA, Atlanta North Metro, Atlanta South Metro, Augusta, GA, Baton Rouge, LA, Birmingham, AL, Brunswick, GA, Carbon Hill, Chattanooga, TN, Cleveland, TN, Coca-Cola News, College Park, Columbus, GA, Cullman, AL, Dothan, AL, Dublin, GA, Evergreen, AL, Florence, AL, Gainesville, GA, Gulfport, MS, Hattiesburg, MS, Jasper, GA, Lafayette, LA, Lake Charles, LA, Lawrenceville, GA, Leroy, AL, Macon, GA, Marietta, McComb, MS, McRae, GA, Milledgeville, GA, Mobile, AL, Monroe, LA, Montgomery, AL, Natchez, MS, New Orleans, LA, Ocean Springs, MS, Oxford, AL, Panama City, FL, Pensacola, FL, Robertsdale, AL, Rome, GA, Savannah, GA, Scottsboro, AL, Shreveport, LA, Statesboro, GA, Sylvester, GA, Tallahassee, FL, Tifton, GA, Tuscaloosa, AL, Valdosta, GA, Valparaiso, FL, Waycross, GA, West Point, GA
Tagged:
,

Related Posts