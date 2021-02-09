Coca-Cola UNITED

New Flavors from Monster for 2021

2021 Innovation with exciting news in Energy!

Throughout the first quarter, we have a huge line up of NEW flavors & packages within our MONSTER ENERGY Brand!

All of these innovations will contribute to continued growth in the Energy Category!

MONSTER ULTRA FIESTA

  • Launching in 16oz 4pks & 24oz singles!
  • Mango is #1 fastest growing flavor in the traditional diet energy segment
  • 10 calories per 16oz can; 15 calories per 24oz can!

MONSTER REIGN CHERRY LIMEADE
WHITE GUMMY BEAR

  • Launching 16oz Monster Reign Cherry Limeade & White Gummy Bear
  • Cherry Limeade consists of your favorite classic limeade with a delicious mix of wild cherry, while the White Gummy Bear has a sweet/tangy taste of pineapple
  • Zero sugar & zero artificial flavors or colors!

MONSTER REIGN INFERNO
WATERMELON WARLORD

  • Launching 16oz Monster Reign Inferno Watermelon Warlord
  • Reign Inferno’s proprietary thermogenic performance blend includes 300mg of natural caffeine, electrolytes and green tea extract!
  • Thermogenic ingredients increase metabolism, increase blood flow and burn body fat!
  • Watermelon Warlord is a mildly sweet, juicy and refreshing watermelon flavor to quench those intense workouts!

MONSTER ULTRA GOLD

  • Launching in 16oz 4pks & 16oz singles!
  • Ultra 4pks account for 40% of the diet energy 4pk category growth
  • Launching new flavors across multiple packages will allow consumers to find innovation in both small and large store formats!

MONSTER 12PK CONVERSION

  • Converting all current 10pk flavors to a 12pk package
  • Research shows that it’s time to grow our multipack size for more pantry loading opportunities

MONSTER 12OZ SINGLES

  • Introducing a new package size in our energy portfolio: 12oz singles!
  • Launching flavors: Monster Green, Lo Carb, Ultra Zero, Ultra Paradise
  • 12oz is the preferred package to many energy drinkers

MONSTER HYDRO

  • Monster Hydro will launch with a new package, formula and flavors
  • Monster Hydro will convert from 25.4oz singles to 20oz singles in all flavors!
  • Exciting new flavors join the Hydro lineup based on positive performance of Hydro Super Sport and trending performance of mango and kiwi flavor profiles

TRY SOME TODAY!

