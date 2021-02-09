New Flavors from Monster for 2021
2021 Innovation with exciting news in Energy!
Throughout the first quarter, we have a huge line up of NEW flavors & packages within our MONSTER ENERGY Brand!
All of these innovations will contribute to continued growth in the Energy Category!
MONSTER ULTRA FIESTA
- Launching in 16oz 4pks & 24oz singles!
- Mango is #1 fastest growing flavor in the traditional diet energy segment
- 10 calories per 16oz can; 15 calories per 24oz can!
MONSTER REIGN CHERRY LIMEADE
& WHITE GUMMY BEAR
- Launching 16oz Monster Reign Cherry Limeade & White Gummy Bear
- Cherry Limeade consists of your favorite classic limeade with a delicious mix of wild cherry, while the White Gummy Bear has a sweet/tangy taste of pineapple
- Zero sugar & zero artificial flavors or colors!
MONSTER REIGN INFERNO
WATERMELON WARLORD
- Launching 16oz Monster Reign Inferno Watermelon Warlord
- Reign Inferno’s proprietary thermogenic performance blend includes 300mg of natural caffeine, electrolytes and green tea extract!
- Thermogenic ingredients increase metabolism, increase blood flow and burn body fat!
- Watermelon Warlord is a mildly sweet, juicy and refreshing watermelon flavor to quench those intense workouts!
MONSTER ULTRA GOLD
- Launching in 16oz 4pks & 16oz singles!
- Ultra 4pks account for 40% of the diet energy 4pk category growth
- Launching new flavors across multiple packages will allow consumers to find innovation in both small and large store formats!
MONSTER 12PK CONVERSION
- Converting all current 10pk flavors to a 12pk package
- Research shows that it’s time to grow our multipack size for more pantry loading opportunities
MONSTER 12OZ SINGLES
- Introducing a new package size in our energy portfolio: 12oz singles!
- Launching flavors: Monster Green, Lo Carb, Ultra Zero, Ultra Paradise
- 12oz is the preferred package to many energy drinkers
MONSTER HYDRO
- Monster Hydro will launch with a new package, formula and flavors
- Monster Hydro will convert from 25.4oz singles to 20oz singles in all flavors!
- Exciting new flavors join the Hydro lineup based on positive performance of Hydro Super Sport and trending performance of mango and kiwi flavor profiles
